Sophisticated & Believable Debit Card Scam Hits Central New York

WARNING: Don't fall for this sophisticated and very believable debit card scam hitting Central New York.

Here's how it works:

You get a call, and the caller ID shows it's from your bank. The person on the line claims to be from the fraud department, saying they were calling about your debit card ending in ---- (they even have the correct last four digits!).

You're then asked if you've been traveling because they noticed 2 suspicious charges at out-of-state stores. When you tell them no, you're assured they'll send a new card.

The caller knows your address, your phone number and will even send a verification code to your cell. Then, you're asked to read the code back.

Look for Red Flags

The red flag? You're asked for your PIN number to deactivate the card.

When you hesitate because you think its a scam, the caller tells you to check the number they are calling from. It's the same one on the back of the card. And IT IS!

DO NOT give out your information despite the convincing tactics. Hang up and call your bank's fraud department immediately.

New Scam Hits CNY

This is a new scam banks have been hearing about a lot lately and it's happened to several unsuspecting people in Central New York, including someone at Shirley's Drive In.

They shared a warning on social media. Luckily, they called the bank to verify. "They canceled my card right away and assured me I did the right thing. Spread the word! Share this with friends and family so no one else falls victim to this scheme."

The warning has been shared over 100,000 times and hundreds of comments have come in from people who have experienced something similar.

Anna Keen had it happen and she actually lost money. "Our bank said since we authorized it we can't get back our money. Can't believe we fell for it either that had all our information."

Lorraine Yasinski McCabe says the exact same thing happened to her but she got her money back. "Right down to it was my banks phone number. I had to lock my accounts. My bank stood by me and gave me my money back."

Always remember - your bank will NEVER ask for your pin. And if you're suspicious, HANG UP and call your bank directly.