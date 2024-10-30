Utica Singer Battles it Out on The Voice

Let's get ready to rumble! A Utica singer battled it out for his spot on NBC's The Voice.

Sofronio Vasquez, who is originally from the Philippines, wowed all 4 judges with his performance of Mary J Blige's "I'm Going Down during the Blind Auditions. His performance received an instant 4 chair turn and a standing ovation.

Coach Reba called Vasquez's voice "butter" and Gwen Stefani thought he delivered a "Grammy performance."

In the end it was Michael Bublé who Vasquez chose for his coach.

Credit - NBC The Voice/Facebook Credit - NBC The Voice/Facebook loading...

Battle Round

The Battle Rounds are now underway on the hit reality show.

Coach Bublé paired up his two most powerful and soulful singers; Vasquez and Aliyah Khaylyn. The song he chose for them for the final battle of the night - Celine Dion's "The Power of Love."

Both knocked it out of the park for what Coach Reba called the performance of the night. "When y'all sang together, it gave me chills."

Credit - Casey Durkin/NBC Credit - Casey Durkin/NBC loading...

Tough Decision

The decision on who would move on to the next round was a tough one for Coach Bublé.

"I literally put two of the strongest singers that I have been lucky enough to have on my team in this competition, and I needed to see what was gonna happen when the lights came on."

What happened was Vasquez was chosen to move on.

Luckily for Khaylyn, Coach Snoop used his steal to keep the vocalist on his team.

"She was holding her own, so I felt like she deserved to be with my team, because I can give her exactly what she needs."

The Knockout Rounds are the final step before Vasquez makes it to the Live Rounds. That's where all of Central New York, the Philippines and fans around the world can vote to help him be crowned the next winner of "The Voice."

Get our free mobile app