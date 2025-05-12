Social media has become a place for sharing celebrations and mourning losses. When a loved one dies, it's hard to know how—or if—you should post about it.

Before my grandmother passed, I posted something on social media while we were at the hospital. At the time, my uncle was really mad, and I didn’t fully understand why. Now I do.

When my mother died, someone else posted before I had a chance to. That post took away our family’s moment to process privately and to share the news with care. It felt invasive. It felt wrong.

That’s when it hit me. I had done the same thing once, without realizing the emotional weight of that choice. I thought I was sharing my grief. I didn’t realize I was stepping into someone else's.

Here are some guidelines to help navigate the sensitive time with compassion and care.

Let Immediate Family Lead

Before posting anything, make sure the immediate family has shared the news first. Announcing a death on social media before a spouse or siblings do can feel like a violation, even if your intentions are good.

Timing

There’s no timeline for grief or posting. Some families may announce the news within a few hours, while others may wait days. Follow their lead.

Respectful & Thoughtful

Keep emotional details to a minimum, especially early on. A simple tribute, a meaningful photo, or a brief memory speaks louder than a lengthy post. If you’re not part of the immediate family, avoid sharing funeral arrangements or medical information unless it's already public.

Ask Before You Tag

Tagging the deceased or close family members can unintentionally flood them with notifications during an already overwhelming time. If you’re unsure whether to tag, ask first, or don't do it at all.

Privacy

Think carefully about who can see your post. Setting to "Friends" or "Only Me" may be more appropriate than sharing publicly.

Don't Make It About You

Sharing your grief is natural; however, try not to make it all about you. Honor the person’s life and legacy rather than centering everything around your sorrow. Balance your feelings with respect for the family’s space to grieve.

Everyone Grieves Differently

Some find comfort in public mourning. Others prefer to stay offline. Be patient and respectful of how others express (or withhold) their emotions online.

The key is sensitivity—pause before you post, consider your words, and always think of the family first.

Get our free mobile app