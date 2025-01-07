Go Snowshoeing In Upstate New York With Alpacas, Llamas, Sheep

Are you ready for a once in a lifetime winter adventure in Upstate New York?

This weekend, Lyons Family Homestead of Fort Plain is offering snowshoeing treks with alpacas, llamas, sheep, and their beloved Tucker. This winter adventure is perfect for the whole family, and also super affordable at just $25 per person and $15 for kids. Your fee includes snowshoes and complimentary photos to remember the experience.

Plan Ahead For Other Snow Shoeing Adventures

Grab a pair of snowshoes and enjoy your favorite trails all winter long. Many trails are actually easier to travel on in winter as the rocks, roots, and mud are covered over with nothing but smooth, deep snow.

You can go to areas otherwise not accessible in summer due to wet conditions and take short cuts across frozen lakes. You may be surprised that a day of exercise and exploring nature in winter could be so much fun.

All trails on DEC lands are open to snowshoeing in the winter.

Stay on the trails. Trails are laid out for snowshoers' safety and convenience. Leaving the trail may cause snowshoers to encounter unknown terrain hazards and become lost."

You can read the DEC's full list of trails all over New York State online here. Dogs are best left at home, as their pawmarks can create hazards in a track. Dogs themselves can be a hazard by getting in the way of other skiers and chasing wildlife. Be sure to plan ahead and prepare for a safe and enjoyable day.

Staggering Snow Totals From First Winter Massive Storm of 2025 The first Lake Effect snow storm of 2025 was a multi day doozy that left many Central New York towns buried in several feet of snow. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams