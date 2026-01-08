If winter driving has taught us anything in Central and Upstate New York, it’s this: patience can save lives. That’s why this message matters so much — DON’T CROWD THE PLOW.

A Split-Second Decision Can Change Everything

The video NYSDOT shared is a real-life reminder of how quickly things can go wrong.

In Franklin County, a driver crossed a solid yellow line to pass an active snowplow and nearly caused a head-on crash. In just seconds, one risky move put their own life, other drivers on the road, and the plow operator in serious danger.

All of that for the sake of getting somewhere a little sooner.

Passing a Plow Isn’t “Beating the Storm”

When you pass a plow, you’re not getting ahead — you’re driving straight into untreated pavement.

That means reduced visibility, blowing snow, black ice, and conditions that can change in an instant.

Plows are clearing and treating the safest path forward. Going around them removes that safety net.

The People Behind the Plows Matter

Plow operators aren’t just “out there driving trucks.” They’re working long shifts, overnight hours, and dangerous conditions so the rest of us can travel safely.

In Central and Upstate New York, winter road crews are essential. Our communities depend on them, and they deserve our respect and space.

Slow Down. Back Off. Stay Alive.

If you’re behind a plow, take a breath. You’re not being delayed — you’re being protected.

Make better choices.

Slow down.

Give plows room to work.

Let them do their job safely.

Because arriving a few minutes later is always better than not arriving at all.