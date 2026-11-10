Unless you really love the snow and cold, most of us dread the day the snowblower has to come out for the first time each year. I've lived in Central New York my entire life, I'd rather mow the lawn.

As freezing temperatures approach and winter storms loom on the horizon, taking time to prepare your snowblower now can prevent costly breakdowns and frustration during the first big snowfall.

Whether you operate a gas powered or electric model, simple pre-season checks will ensure your equipment runs smoothly when you need it most.

Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash person in blue jacket standing on snow covered ground during daytime

Gas & Engine Care

Gas-powered machines require fresh fuel and basic engine tune-ups to handle heavy, wet snow:

Stale gasoline left sitting since spring can gum up the carburetor. Drain remaining fuel and refill with fresh ethanol-free gas mixed with fuel stabilizer.

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Replace old engine oil with a cold-weather weight formula. Inspect the spark plug, replacing it if fouled or damaged to ensure clean, easy starts.

Check drive and auger belts for cracks or fraying. Stock up on extra shear pins designed to snap when hitting buried obstacles so a hidden rock doesn't stop your work mid-storm.

Photo by Yarbo Global on Unsplash Snowblower clears snow in front of a house

Battery & Electric Maintenance

I made the switch to battery powered last season and it does save lots of prep time, but there's a lot to consider.

Electric and battery snowblowers offer quick starts, but cold weather requires proper battery management:

Store lithium-ion batteries indoors at room temperature. Cold garages drain battery capacity rapidly, so keep them warm and fully charged until right before use.

Inspect extension cords for cracks or exposed wiring. Always use a heavy-duty, outdoor-rated cord plugged into a GFCI outlet.

Adjust side skid shoes to ensure proper ground clearance and coat the chute and auger housing with silicone spray to prevent wet snow from sticking and causing clogs.

Other Tips

Snowblowers are great, but sometimes it's the prep work that makes a big difference. I like to apply some WD-40 into the chute and auger housing prior to the season and maybe once more halfway through the season.

If for nothing else, it'll help prevent rust, but it should keep the snow from sticking inside the snowblower.

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I also check the height of the skid shoes to make sure I'm not too close to the ground with the scraper bar. I'd love to get the snow cleared down to the pavement, but I know it'll melt. Those with gravel driveways know you have to raise the height a bit.

Also, with my battery snowblower, when I'm done, I'll let the batteries cool down before charging them up.

What are some tips you have sor maintaining your snowblower?

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