Snow Way! You Won’t Believe How Much Fell in Upstate New York in April

You won't believe how much snow fell in Upstate New York three weeks into Spring.

It may be April but that's not stopping Old Man Winter from hanging around New York. One Upstate town saw more than a foot of snow.

It was a brutal winter in the Empire State. We saw more snow this season than the last 10 combined. At least it felt like it anyway. Especially for those who lost roofs, homes and businesses under all the weight of the snow.

Spring began on March 20, but not in New York. The weather has been cold with below normal temperatures and the snow just keeps coming.

14 Inches of April Snow

The latest storm dumped Lake Effect snow, and a lot of it in Upstate New York.

Most of Central New York only saw an inch or two, but it was enough to make everyone want to tear their hair out. We've had enough already. But at least it wasn't as much as one town Upstate.

14" fell in the Tug Hill region in Jefferson County. 14 INCHES...in April!

The latest snowfall brings the total to 338 inches for the season in Tug Hill. More than 28 FEET! That's a LOT of snow.

When is Spring?

When will spring arrive in New York? It may be May before we start seeing warmer weather.

The long range forecast doesn't have any sunny 70 degree days. At least not in the Utica/Rome area anyway.

Let's just hope spring and summer hang around as long as winter did.

