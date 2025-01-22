Second Massive Storm in New York Dumps Staggering Totals Again

This winter has been a doozy in New York—great news for snow enthusiasts. Not so much for those who have to work and drive in it.

Were not even through January and already there's been two massive snowstorms that have dumped several feet of snow.

How much did we get this time? It's being measured in feet once again.

Credit - NYSP Credit - NYSP loading...

No Unnecessary Travel

A State of Emergency was declared in several counties across New York State for heavy lake effect snow.

The New York State Police advised against unnecessary travel on and around Interstate 81 in Jefferson County due to whiteout conditions.

Snow Fall Totals

The National Weather Service has the snow totals from the latest storm and one small town in Jefferson County saw the most at 4 FEET.

Barnes Corners, a town already buried in 5 feet of snow a few weeks ago, just got almost 3 feet more.

Jefferson County

Adams Center 48

Henderson 35

Adams 34.2

Copenhagen 31.4

Carthage 24.0

Watertown 24.0

Lewis County

Barnes Corners 31.3

Castorland 12

Erie County

Eden 21.6

The good news is we should be done with the massive snow, for now. There's still a lot of winter left, especially in New York, where it can hang around until well into the spring season.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -9.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -2.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

