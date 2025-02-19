Jaw-Dropping Photos & Totals from Central New York’s 3-Day Storm

The multi day storm has left several Central New York towns buried once again in several feet of snow.

How much actually fell? Here are the National Weather Service observed totals from Sunday, February 16 to Tuesday, February 18.

Point Rock near the town of Lee in Oneida County is reporting the highest totals but from the looks of photos around the area, Williamstown may have more. There just aren't any reports on how much fell in that area from the National Weather Service.

Credit - Leigh Tabor Credit - Leigh Tabor loading...

Oneida County

Point Rock 38.4 in

Durhamville 27.2 in

Westmoreland 13.5 in

Rome 13.5 in

Utica 11.0 in

Maynard 10.3 in

New Hartford 10.0 in

Sherrill 10.0 in

New York Mills 10.0 in

Credit - Wendy Bain Sobles Credit - Wendy Bain Sobles loading...

Madison County

Oneida 14.3 in

Oneida Castle 14.2 in

Chittenango 10.1 in

Onondaga County

Liverpool 18.8 in

Euclid 16.3 in

Clay 16.3 in

Brewerton 14.0 in

Baldwinsville 11.5 in

Credit Taylore Alexandria Credit Taylore Alexandria loading...

Oswego County

Mexico 19.5 in

Lacona 11.5 in

Lewis County

Constableville 14.0 in

I guess Punxsutawney Phil was right. Can we handle 6 more weeks of this crap?

Take a look at the jaw dropping pictures from all across Central New York. I don't know about you but I'm ready for spring!

