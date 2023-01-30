Snow to Kick Off Work Week in CNY, Dangerously Cold Temps to End it

We'll kick off the work week with some snow in Central New York and we'll finish it with the first dangerously cold temperatures of the winter season.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday in Oneida, Madison, and Onondaga Counties. 3 to 6 inches of Lake effect snow is expected, especially in higher elevations. Snowfall rates could be heavy at times, reaching 1 inch per hour.

Dangerously Cold Temperatures

Get ready for bone-numbing cold weather after we're done with the snow. The National Weather Service says temperatures will plummet late in the week and stick around for a few days.

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are becoming likely late Thursday night through Saturday. Details on exact temperatures and wind chills remain a little uncertain at this time. It is important to be prepared for the bitterly cold conditions.

Cold Weather Tips

Here are a few tips to stay warm and safe in extremely cold weather.

Wear loose, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers. Trapped air between the layers acts as an insulator. Layers can be removed to avoid perspiration and subsequent chill.

Outer garments should be tightly woven, water-repellent, and hooded.

Always wear a hat or cap on your head since half of your body heat could be lost through an uncovered head.

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves because fingers maintain more warmth when they touch each other.

Working Outdoors

Cold temperatures put an extra strain on your heart. Heavy exertion, like shoveling snow, clearing debris, or pushing a car can increase the risk of a heart attack. Here are a few things to keep in mind when working outdoors.

SLOW DOWN when working outdoors.

Take frequent breaks.

If you feel chest pain -- STOP and seek help immediately.

Hypothermia

Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause hypothermia, especially in children and the elderly. Keep a close eye on these symptoms to avoid getting hypothermia.

HYPOTHERMIA SYMPTOMS:

*Inability to concentrate

*Poor coordination

*Slurred speech

*Drowsiness

*Exhaustion

*Uncontrollable shivering, followed by a sudden lack of shivering

If a person's body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, get emergency medical assistance immediately. Remove wet clothing, wrap the victim in warm blankets and give warm, non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated liquids until help arrives.

Frostbite

You can get frostbite and not even know it in extreme weather. There is no pain associated with the early stages, so watch for these danger signs:

*Numb skin that may become flushed. Then it turns white or grayish-yellow.

*Frostbitten skin feels cold to the touch.

If frostbite is suspected, move somewhere warm. Cover the frostbite area with something warm and dry. Never rub it!

Then get to a doctor or hospital as quickly as possible.

Long Range Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly between 11 PM and 4 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 6.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 34.

