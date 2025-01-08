Had enough snow yet? More is on the way in Central New York.

How much? Enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory.

Old Man Winter seems to be making up for the past several years without much of the white stuff.

The first major storm of 2025 dumped a staggering amount of snow across parts of New York. Northern Oneida County may still be digging out from more than 5 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory

This storm is affecting Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca-Tompkins-Cortland-Madison-Chenango counties.

At least most of the towns already buried are getting a bit of break.

The Winter Weather Advisory for more lake effect snow is in effect until early Thursday afternoon.

How Much Snow

Up to 3 inches of snow is expected Wednesday morning.

But wait. There's more.

Another 2 to 6 inches is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

We’ll see a brief break from the snow later this morning and into the afternoon, giving us a little pause between the heavier snowfalls this morning and tonight.

We could get anywhere from 3 to 9 more inches of snow by Thursday morning, depending on where the snowbands set up shop.

Wind Chills

The snow isn't the only weather that may cause problems.

Gusty winds could create issues during the morning and evening commute.

Plus there's cold temperatures to worry about with wind chills anywhere from -10 to -15.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -5. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -7. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -7. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night: Snow likely after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Snow likely before 4 PM, then a chance of snow showers after 4 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. C

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

