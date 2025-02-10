Snow King of the Nation: The New York Town That Tops Them All

This winter has been one for the ages in New York. We've seen more snow than in the past decade combined.

There's a small village in Upstate New York that has received more snowfall than any other place in the state or the country.

Redfield, New York in the Tug Hill region is over the 200-inch mark. Although that's a LOT, they have been 'out snowed'

Tiny NY Village Has Most Snow

You have to go about an hour north of Redfield to find the place with the most snow, not only in New York but more than anywhere in the country.

The honor belongs to Copenhagen, New York in Lewis County.

The village is just east of Lake Ontario in the Tug Hill plateau and has seen its fair share of lake effect snow already this winter.

Nearly 270 inches of snow has fallen and winter is far from over. That's more than 21 FEET!

It started as an early Christmas present when five feet blanketed the village over three days in December. Another four feet fell over 3 days in January. And it just keeps coming.

A town in Utah is the only place close to Copenhagen at 217 inches.

What does 270 inches of snow really look like? Check out some of the crazy pictures at Syracuse.com.

When is Spring

Spring is still more than a month away and forecasters are predicting February will be a repeat of January as far as snow goes.

Great news for winter enthusiasts. Not so great for everyone shoveling, plowing, and trying to drive around all that snow.

I ask, for the love of God, whoever is shaking the snow globe in New York, can you please put it down and step away? Most of us are over it already.

