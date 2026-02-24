What was supposed to be a warm escape from winter turned into more of the same for a group of Central New Yorkers who found themselves stuck on their cruise ship — in port — thanks to a powerful East Coast winter storm.

Instead of sipping drinks by the pool under sunny skies, passengers watched snow pile up on the very decks designed for beach vibes and tropical selfies.

The ship, docked in New Jersey, never made it out to sea as heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerous conditions forced delays Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Dreams on Ice

Photos shared with us show a surreal scene: lounge chairs covered in snow, the pool deck blanketed in white, and private balconies looking more like February in Utica than the start of a Caribbean getaway.

For many onboard, it was a strange case of déjà vu — they left Central New York to escape winter, only to be surrounded by it all over again.

Thankfully, the ship finally set sail on Monday afternoon. Better late than never.

New York City Comes to a Standstill

A state of emergency was declared in New York City as the powerful winter storm blanketed the Big Apple in heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerous travel conditions.

The storm has transformed familiar scenes — from towering skyscrapers to quiet residential blocks — into a winter landscape. Almost two feet fell in Central Park, three feet in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, the smallest state in the country and the one with the most snow - nearly 40 inches.

Scope of the Snowfall

These photos showcase the scope of the snowfall, the response efforts underway, and the striking visuals of one of the world’s busiest cities brought to a winter standstill.