Snow Problem: Awning Collapse Closes Central New York Strip Mall

The wave of never-ending heavy lake-effect snow burying Central New York has closed several strip mall businesses.

Rumors initially swirled on social media about a possible building collapse at a strip mall on River Road in Marcy.

However, a business employee quickly clarified the situation. The awning attached to several storefronts collapsed—not the building itself.

Businesses Temporarily Closed

Luckily no one was inside any of the businesses at the time of the collapse.

It happened in the overnight hours sometime between 4 and 6 on Sunday, January 5. The Maynard Fire Department was called to the scene around 6 AM.

Teddie's Bar and Christine's Hair Salon are among the businesses in the strip mall. Both are temporarily closed, along with all other companies in the building. "The landlord is meeting with an engineer today, so we don’t know what’s happening until that happens," said Shelley Privett of Christine's Hair Salon, who assures all customers that they will be kept updated as more information comes in.

Multi Day Storm

The multi-day storm kicked off 2025 with a bang! Old Man Winter has dumped mind-boggling amounts of snow in Northern Oneida County.

Once we finish digging out we've got a long stretch of well below normal temperatures in store to look forward to.

Lucky us! Why do we live here again?

