Giddy Up! New Country Saloon Opening in Central New York

Giddy up! A new country saloon is opening in Central New York with the only mechanical bull for miles around.

The man behind Tony's Pizzeria, Tony Cristiana, and his son Frank are behind the new country venue that will feature live music every weekend from all the local talent in the area.

It'll be called Smoking Guns Saloon. You may remember the name. It was the bar on Route 5 in Clinton in the early to mid-2000s. "The time is right to bring it back," said Frank.

Look, Feel, Taste & Sound Like a Honkytonk

The family has a 10,000-square-foot space across from Tony's Pizza in New Hartford. With all big businesses downsizing and staff working from home, it became hard to rent after COVID. Frank and his father decided to bring back the good ole saloon days.

Smoking Guns will look, sound, feel, and taste like a country saloon. The full bar will feature a wide variety of whiskeys and bourbons to fit in with the honkytonk crowd, at reasonable prices.

The menu will have BBQ brisket, ribs, chicken, and pulled pork. Saddles, old pictures, and Jack Daniels barrels throughout the venue will round out the country feel.

Mechanical Bull

And let's not forget the mechanical bull. It's the only one in the area.

"The last one I saw was at a casino in Connecticut," Frank said. "New York City and bigger venues may have one but I don't known anywhere close."

Live Music Every Weekend

Live music will fill the saloon every Friday and Saturday night. Frank says he already has acts signed through December.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, March 22nd starting at 5 pm.

Smoking Guns is located at 3900 Oneida Street, in New Hartford, right next door to the Washington Mills post office. It'll only be open on the weekends for now but if things go well, the doors may open Thursdays too.

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready to hit the dance floor when Smoking Guns Saloon opens.

