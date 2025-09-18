If you’ve recently picked up some smoked fish, it might be a good idea to double-check what’s in your freezer.

Haifa Smoked Fish of Jamaica, New York, is issuing a nationwide recall after testing revealed possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious illness.

Listeria Dangers

Listeria can be particularly hazardous for young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Even healthy adults can experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women are at heightened risk, as Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

The products included in the recall are Cold Smoked Salmon (8 oz.), Lot #219, and Cold Smoked Seabass (8 oz.), Lot #212.

These items were distributed nationwide through direct delivery to retail stores and distributors, and both come vacuum packaged on a paper board with flexible plastic.

No Illnesses Reported

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but the recall is a precaution to protect consumers.

The contamination was discovered after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and subsequent lab testing confirmed the presence of Listeria in the affected lots.

If you purchased these products, you're urged to return them to the store for a full refund. For any questions, Haifa Smoked Fish can be reached at 718-523-8899.

Safety is the top priority, and the company encourages anyone with the recalled fish to act quickly—when it comes to Listeria, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.