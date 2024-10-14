New York Angler Breaks 2 Year Old Record With Monster Bass

It's officials. A Central New York angler has set a new state fishing record.

Dante Piraino of Baldwinsville reeled in a winning smallmouth bass just a few months after a record was set for largemouth bass. That honor went to James Britenbaugh of Pennsylvania who caught a record-breaking 12-pound, 6-ouncer from Cayuga Lake in July.

Smallmouth bass are one of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish in New York State. They often leap out of the water, making them a highly desirable sportfish for anglers. They can be found in cooler lakes, rivers, and creeks with the St. Lawrence River being one of the best places to fish.

Record Smallmouth Bass

Piraino's new record-breaking smallmouth bass came from the famed St Lawrence River. He reeled in a 9-pounder during a fishing tournament in Ogdensburg on September 22, 2024. It beat the previous 2022 record by 8 ounces.

“New York provides some of the best bass fishing in the country and Mr. Piraino’s incredible catch is a testament to the outstanding angler opportunities across the state,” Interim Commissioner Mahar said.

Fishing License

If you want to fish in New York State, you'll need a fishing license if you are 16 years of age or older:

Freshwater fish by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frogs by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License Required

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.