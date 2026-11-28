Small business owners are heading into the 2026 holiday season with a surge of confidence, according to the Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Holiday Shopping Survey.

READ MORE: Fungal Warning For Dog Owners In Northern New York After Multiple Cases Confirmed

Based on responses from 1,002 U.S. small business decisionmakers and 6,000 consumers, the report finds that 76% of small businesses expect to make more money this holiday season than last year, a notable jump from 65% in 2025.

And Central New York is full of creative, unique small businesses. The good news is, you can walk out the door with a gift in hand, no need to wait for delivery.

Strong Momentum Drives Confidence

This wave of optimism follows a successful 2025 holiday season in which 91% of small businesses reported that their revenue either met or exceeded expectations.

Because many independent retailers are entering the winter on stronger financial footing, fewer view the coming weeks as a make-or-break moment.

Only 47% describe this year’s holiday sales as critical to their survival, down from 59% the year before. To capitalize on early demand, 67% of owners began preparing their holiday operations by September.

Shoppers Direct More Dollars to Local Businesses

Consumer enthusiasm is matching business optimism. Total U.S. holiday spending is projected to reach $278 billion, with shoppers planning to spend an average of 43% of their holiday budgets at small businesses.

That translates to roughly $118 billion heading to Main Street—an 8.3% increase over last year and the largest share of holiday wallets small businesses have captured in the survey’s history.

READ MORE: NOAA Says Above Average Temps For Another Two Weeks In CNY

Meanwhile, 40% of small business owners say they do not view big-box retailers as competition this season, up from 33% last year.

Navigating Costs and Embracing AI

Despite the upbeat outlook, owners are still managing economic headwinds. Nearly half bought extra inventory early to get ahead of tariffs, and many are restocking at higher prices.

To stay competitive and streamline operations, 76% of small businesses plan to use artificial intelligence during the holiday rush, using the technology to save time, manage inventory, and target marketing.

Share your favorite small business inside our station app.

Get our free mobile app