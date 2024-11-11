Purr-fect Getaway: We Slept With Lions And Tigers At Unique Central New York Resort

We spent the night with tigers and lions for a purr-fect getaway and you can too.

The once in a lifetime experience isn't in Africa either. It's right here in Central New York.

The Haven is one of a handful of places around the world that offer Big Cat Bungalows - a resort overlooking tigers and lions for an up close look at these beautiful creatures.

Lions or Tigers

On one side is 4 bungalows overlooking a pride of lions. On the other side there's 4 more rooms with 2 tigers out your floor to ceiling glass wall.

We chose the tiger side and spent the day and half the night playing with Raji, the female tiger who was a very curious creature.

Unique Designs for Unbelievable Experience

Each bungalow is uniquely designed and features a fridge, coffee pot, indoor fireplace and a television. We never turned ours on though. There was nothing on tv more entertaining than the live show out our window.

There's also a patio, firepit and firewood outside if you can tear yourself away from the glass long enough to sit around the fire outdoors.

Animals Go to Bed

Don't worry. You don't have to sleep with one eye open all night.

The lions and tigers go inside to bed at 11 so you can go to sleep too. They come back out every morning at 7 so you can get up and watch them with your cup of coffee.

Take a video of tour of the Big Cat bungalow and see everything it has to offer inside and out.

The Haven is Expanding

The Big Cat Bungalows are just the beginning.

A beautiful events center is going up to host weddings, concerts and other events.

It'll have it's own unique touches including special Bride & Groom rooms, a swan filled pond and opportunities to get married among the wildlife.

A penguin can walk your rings down the aisle and donkey waiters can serve your guests booze.

There's even plans to add a spa the wedding party can enjoy before the big moment.

African Tents

Luxury African tents are also going in for a new style of glamping.

When they are complete in the spring of 2025, you'll be able to sit on your porch and watch giraffes and zebras.

I guess I know where I'll be next spring.

Wild Experience

The Haven is part of The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York.

It sure was one wild experience that you have to try at least once in your lifetime.

