Sleep Inside 1 Of New York City’s Most Popular Attractions For The First Time Ever

You could host a sleepover inside one of New York City’s most popular tourist attractions. Talk about an experience of a lifetime.

To celebrate the launch of M&M’S first-ever rewards program, the M&M’S Fun Club, the classic chocolate brand is offering the chance to win an in-store sleepover at its New York Times Square store:

In April, one lucky winner and four of their friends will win this one-of-a-kind slumber party, complete with sweet experiences, classic sleepover games and of course, M&M’S."

So What's Included In This Sleepover?

The grand prize winner will partake in activities like making friendships bracelets, playing board games, snacking on sweet treats as well as participate in special M&M’S experiences, including creating your own personalized mix of M&M’S and receiving an after-hours shopping spree.

How Do You Enter?

Simply sign-up for the M&M’S Fun Club at mms.com/fun-club from February 26, 2025 to March 19, 2025 and you’ll be entered. It's that easy, and it's free.

All M&M’S Fun Club members 21 years or older living in the (50) United States are eligible to be chosen for M&M’S Store Sleepover. You are allowed to bring anyone 13 years or older, however, if they are a minor, you must be their legal guardian, or their legal guardian must also be accompanying them to the sleepover."

The winner of the sweepstakes and their guests will be flown out to New York City and put up in a hotel near the M&M’s store for three nights. You can learn more, and get more questions answered, online here.

