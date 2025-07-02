It was a heartbreaking morning for staff and members of The Skenandoa Club in Clinton.

What Happened at Skenandoa Club?

The staff woke up to find their beloved golf course heavily vandalized overnight. According to Michael Intartaglia, a key figure in the club’s operations, someone drove a car or truck directly onto the course, causing extensive damage on July 1st.

READ MORE: How These Upstate New York Teens Disappeared Without A Trace

The vehicle reportedly tore through the fairway and tees on hole 9, ripped through a bunker, and even left tracks across the green on hole 8. “I’m literally sick to my stomach,” Intartaglia wrote in a public post. “We work so hard to keep our course immaculate.”

The post has since gone viral among local golfers and community members, many of whom shared in the outrage. One commenter wrote, “Absolutely disgusting. The amount of work that goes into that course is unreal.” Another added, “Find them and prosecute to the full extent.” The community’s support has been strong, with several urging those responsible to come forward or be held accountable.

How to Help Identify the Vandals

If you have any information about who may be responsible for this senseless act of vandalism, you’re encouraged to reach out directly. You can call or text Michael Intartaglia at 908-334-7100. Anonymity is guaranteed for those who prefer it.

The Skenandoa Club is not just a golf course — it’s a cherished part of the Central New York community. As one user commented, “This is more than damage to grass. It’s damage to something we all take pride in.” Let’s help the club get the answers — and justice — it deserves.

13 Small But Mighty Upstate New York Miniature Golf Courses Playing a round of miniature golf in Upstate New York is a rite of passage. Our region is the perfect place to play, too. Did you know that miniature golf (as we know it) got its start with two brothers in Binghamton in 1938?

This gallery shines the spotlight on a baker's dozen smaller, family-run mini-golf operations around Upstate New York. We did not include the million-dollar golf course/theme attractions you will find in Lake George and other summer meccas, but these little ones are just as much fun. And, yes, you will find the time-honored tradition of getting a free game if you get the ball in the clown's nose at one of these little gems! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio