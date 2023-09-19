Popular SINBUN Bakery Opening Permanent Location in Central New York

If you thought you missed out on their DELICIOUS creations, we have good news for you.

The owners of SINBUN are proud to announce the opening of their permanent location downtown Syracuse. They've secured a forever home at The Mercantile for both their kitchen and bakery.

Trust us, this place is worth getting excited for.

Get Ready to Sindulge!

Originally founded by Jake and Bri Lastrina in 2022, their goal was to bring their nostalgic cinnamon bun memories back to life... but with a special twist. Their "sinbuns" aren't only sweet, but savory too.

Choose from their wide selection of tasty treats, like "The BLT Bun", "Steak & Cheese Bun", or the fan favorite "Chicken Bacon Ranch Bun". If you have a sweet tooth, grab one of those too! There's everything from churros to cookies & cream to satisfy all your cravings.

At SINBUN there are no cheat days, only treat days. You work hard, and life is too sweet not to savor!

After a strong year in business, they're now ready open their permanent bakery in Downtown Syracuse.

Opening Date

The only thing that's uncertain is their exact opening date.

Their most recent posts on Facebook indicate the bakery will be open sometime during the Fall of 2023. Unfortunately, that is the most information given so far. SINBUN will post on their website and social media the exact date when they have one.

