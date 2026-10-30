It's another tough goodbye for New York's dairy industry.

A longtime family dairy farm with more than a century of history is preparing to sell its entire herd of Jersey cows. For the Luchsinger family, this isn't just the end of a farming operation. It's the closing of a chapter that spans generations.

Silver Spring Farm Says Goodbye to Its Jersey Herd

Silver Spring Farm in Onondaga Hill, just outside Syracuse, has been in the Luchsinger family since 1914. That's 112 years of raising Jersey cows, milking, breeding, and building a reputation that reached far beyond Central New York.

Chuck and Sue Luchsinger recently shared the difficult news that they will sell their entire herd of milking cows and bred heifers. Their age and the amount of work required every single day have led them to make the decision to retire and enjoy a life with a little less stress.

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And you can tell this wasn't an easy decision. The family says Jerseys have been their passion and livelihood for more than 100 years, and it's going to be tough to see them go.

A Legacy That Goes Back Generations

Silver Spring Farm has become well known in the Jersey cattle world. The family has earned numerous awards at state, regional, and national shows, and cattle bred on the farm have gone on to become champions for other owners.

The farm's history started with Chuck's grandparents, who purchased the property in 1914. Over the years, the family built a reputation for producing high-quality Jersey cattle, with generations contributing to the breed.

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In 2014, the family was recognized as Master Breeders by the American Jersey Cattle Association. Chuck also received the association's Distinguished Service Award in 2025 for his contributions to the Jersey breed.

That's quite a legacy, especially in an industry where so many family farms have struggled to keep going.

The Final Herd Dispersal Sale

The family's Jersey herd is scheduled to be sold Friday, October 30, at Fraley Auction Company's Dairy Complex in Muncy, Pennsylvania.

The Luchsingers say they take enormous pride in what generations of their family have contributed to the Jersey breed, and they thanked everyone who supported them through the years. "It's been quite a run!"

And it certainly has.

While the daily dairy operation is coming to an end, the family's history and contributions to New York agriculture won't be forgotten.