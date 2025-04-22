Have you seen this man or his truck in Central New York? He's missing and his family is worried.

Bill Bruggeman has not been heard from since approximately 8 AM on Monday, April 21. He was supposed to be traveling from the Camden area to Utica but he disappeared somewhere along the way.

Calls to Hospitals & Police

The family has called local hospitals to see if he was injured. With no luck in locating Bill, they turned to the police for help. Then they turned to social media to help get the word out.

His expected route of travel was from the Camden area to Utica.

"We are extremely concerned for his well being as he is in poor health."

If you have seen Bill or his truck, you're asked to contact his wife Scooter Bruggeman or the New York State Police in Sylvan Beach.

READ MORE: Maverick, The Heroic Drone Finding Missing Pets In New York

Thousands Go Missing Every Year

Thousands of children go missing every year.

If you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them all home.

Get our free mobile app