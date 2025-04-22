Old All Seasons Outfitters Store Has a New Tenant

The old All Seasons Outfitters building in New Hartford has a new tenant.

The outdoor adventure store that was next to Planet Fitness closed at the end of 2024 after the owner decided it was time to retire. The building has remained empty ever since.

That is until recently. A new business name went up on the side of the building and on the sign in the parking lot.

Shoe Dept. Moving In

The Shoe Dept. looks to be moving.

The business is currently located just down the road inside Consumer Square. But not for long.

The new store will be in the old location of All Seasons Outfitters, right next to Planet Fitness.

Moving out of Consumer Square

There's a reason Consumer Square is called 'Congestion Square.' Getting in and out of the plaza off Consumer Drive is a nightmare!

Most people avoid the area at all cost, especially around the holidays when traffic is even worse.

You can't blame any business that moves out of that headache.

It will sure make buying shoes a lot easier. Especially if you need new sneakers before going to the gym to workout.

