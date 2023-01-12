Shocking Amount of Money New York Smokers Are Paying Every Year

If you're a smoker in New York, you're going to be shocked at the amount of money you spend every year.

Smoking cigarettes isn't just bad for your health, it's not good for the bank account either.

Smoking Health Risks

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and causes almost a half million deaths every year. 20 million more get sick from secondhand smoke exposure.

The health costs are bad enough but wait until you hear how much you're spending.

Every year, smoking costs the U.S. more than $600 billion, which includes both medical care and lost productivity. Unfortunately, some people will have to pay more depending on the state in which they live.

Smoking Costs by States

WalletHub calculated how much money smokers are spending annually and over a lifetime including, health care expenditures, income losses, and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

New York is the third highest state for cigarette costs. A pack-a-day smoker will spend over $81,000 a year. If that's not bad enough, the total over a lifetime is $3.9 million.

4 million! Think of all the things you could do over your lifetime with all that money you'd have if you didn't smoke.

Connecticut and the District of Columbia are the only two states where it costs smokers more than New York.

If the staggering lung cancer statistics and vast amounts of money you're spending on cigarettes don't encourage you to quit, I'm not sure what will.

