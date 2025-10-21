Every October, Utica lights up in pink. Not just in color, but in spirit.

Why Making Strides Matters to Utica

People gather at Mohawk Valley Community College, bundled up against the fall air, ready to walk with purpose at the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. It’s not just a walk. It’s families honoring loved ones, survivors celebrating strength, and a community showing up to prove no one fights alone. And this year, a local favorite is stepping in to make the day even more meaningful.

Sheri’s EastSide Diner Steps Into the Fight

Sheri’s EastSide Diner on Bleecker Street, the cozy hometown spot locals swear has the best breakfast in the city, will donate 10% of all sales on Sunday, October 26th to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. No tickets. No coupons. Just walk in, order your favorites, and you’ve already helped.

READ MORE: Pink Halfmoons Are Back In Central New York

Sheri’s is open from 7AM to 2PM, making it the perfect pre-walk fuel-up or post-walk celebration stop. Whether you’re grabbing a stack of French toast before heading to MVCC or warming back up with a hot diner burger after the walk, your visit puts real dollars into critical cancer research and patient support.

Event Details at Mohawk Valley Community College

The annual Making Strides walk begins with activities at 8:30AM and officially steps off at 10:30AM at MVCC. Every dollar raised through Sheri’s and the walk goes to the American Cancer Society to fuel groundbreaking breast cancer research, prevention education, and support programs that help real people right here in Central New York. Want to join, donate, or volunteer? Registration is open online here.