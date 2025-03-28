2 Time Grammy Winner Added to New York State Fair Lineup

Get ready for even more big entertainment at the New York State Fair! With a lineup that already has something for everyone—from country and classic rock to Kidz Bop—the excitement keeps growing.

A two time Grammy Award-winning artist is set to take the stage, adding even more star power to this year’s must-see performances.

Shaggy at Suburban Park

Reggae icon Shaggy will take over the Suburban Park stage at the Great New York State Fair on Sunday, August 31 at 8:00 PM for a night of island vibes and unforgettable hits.

"We’re excited to have another Grammy-winning artist as part of our musical lineup this year,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “Shaggy has been bringing joy to listeners for decades and has produced some of the biggest hits in music history that I know will have Suburban Park bouncing."

Free Fair Concerts

39 national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The highlight came from country star Megan Moroney, who nearly toppled Lainey Wilson’s record of the biggest crowd. 47,000 fans packed Suburban Park for the show – the second largest concert ever.

Who will be part of the massive lineup this year? Only time will tell.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

All concerts inside Chevy Court and Suburban Park are free with you $8 admission ticket. Unless the ticket prices go up again this year.

See the lineup (so far) this summer.

