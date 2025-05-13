As Lynyrd Skynyrd once famously sang "Can't you smell that smell?", the smell now surrounds Central New York. 5 million gallons of sewage discharge is heading into a local river.

The New York State Sewage Pollution Right to Know system reported a large sewage discharge spill to go into Oneida River in Clay on Monday, May 12th. Officials say a construction vehicle accidentally knocked over a utility pole at the plant, cutting power around 1:15PM.

That amount, 5 million gallons, is what the plant usually processes in a full day. According to Syracuse.com, The Oak Orchard plant handles wastewater for much of Clay and parts of Cicero. It’s also currently being expanded to handle future growth from the proposed Micron chip plant nearby.

Here's What To Do When Sewage Discharges Occurs

According to the New York State DEC, here’s what to know when sewage discharges happen:

1) They’re often caused by heavy rain or melting snow, blockages, outdated pipes, or system failures like power outages, like the one that just hit the Oak Orchard plant. With much of New York’s sewer system aging (40% is over 60 years old), these incidents are more common than you'd think.

2) If there’s a sewage spill, it’s best to avoid swimming, fishing, or boating in nearby waters, and these alerts also help highlight where critical infrastructure upgrades are needed to prevent future pollution.

How You Can Help Prevent Sewage Overflows

Want to help prevent sewage overflows? It starts at home. Cutting back on water use, like taking shorter showers, fixing leaky faucets, and using water-efficient appliances, reduces the strain on treatment plants, especially during storms. Also, never pour fats, oils, or grease down the drain (they clog up pipes fast), and keep things like wipes, diapers, and hygiene products out of the toilet—even if they say “flushable.” It all adds up to cleaner water and fewer nasty backups.

