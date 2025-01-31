Experience the Tropics: A Wilder Zoo Adventure Coming to Upstate New York

Get ready for a wild adventure in the rainforests of Indonesia and the exotic wonders of Madagascar right to Upstate New York!

Experience an innovative trip to the tropics when the new wilder version of Seneca Park Zoo opens in Monroe County.

Forest, Island & Reef

A new 48,000 square foot building will feature the Borneo Forest, Tropical Islands, Pacific Reef Habitats, and a 150,000-gallon Pacific Reef Tank.

You'll see an Orangutan, Fossa, Lemur, Sifaka, Komodo Dragon, Clouded Leopard, Small Clawed Otter, Siamang, Blacktip Shark, Cownose Ray, Jellyfish, Mudskipper, Seahorse, and a Python.

“Once completed, residents and visitors will be able to immerse themselves in exhibits that feel like they are visiting the rainforests of Indonesia or taking a trip to the island of Madagascar, truly creating a 21st Century Zoo experience,” said County Executive Adam Bello.

Credit - Seneca Park Zoo Credit - Seneca Park Zoo loading...

$100 Million Project

The price tag to build such an extravagant new experience is 100 million bucks. The County is investing a total of $34.5 million in the Seneca Park Zoo Tropics Exhibit, while Empire State Development has committed $42.5 million, and the Seneca Park Zoo Society has agreed to raise an additional $23 million to support the completion of this capital improvement project.

Take a tour of plans from design consultants CambridgeSeven, a company with 60 years of experience. Their work can be seen around the country including the Wonders of Water exhibit at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Location & Hours

The Seneca Park Zoo is located at 2222 St Paul Street in Rochester, New York. It's open 10 AM to 4 PM, 7 days a week with the last entry at 3 PM.

Learn more and get tickets at senecaparkzoo.org.

Get our free mobile app

Sleep with Lion & Tigers for Once in Lifetime Experience in CNY You can sleep with lions or tigers for a once in a lifetime experience. It's at The Haven resort in Chittenango, New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams