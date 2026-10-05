Get out your vintage winter coats and brush up on your bell-ringing skills, because Seneca Falls is gearing up for a major milestone this December.

The charming upstate New York town, widely celebrated as the real-life inspiration for Frank Capra’s classic holiday film It’s a Wonderful Life, is hosting a massive celebration for the movie's 80th anniversary.

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Running from December 9 through December 13th, the multi-day festival promises plenty of festive cheer, historic charm, and community spirit for fans of all ages.

Meeting the Cast

For fans of George Bailey and Clarence the angel, this year’s festival is shaping up to be an absolute dream.

Visitors can look forward to special guest appearances, panel discussions with film historians, and meet-and-greets featuring surviving cast members.

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The town itself transforms into a living movie set, complete with historical walking tours, horse-drawn wagon rides through twinkling lights, and bustling vendor villages offering unique holiday gifts.

Theater and Screenings

The anniversary celebration goes way beyond a simple movie screening, though you will certainly get plenty of chances to see the 1946 masterpiece on the big screen.

Local groups, including the Seneca Community Players, are putting on crowd-favorites like It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

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You can also enjoy festive preview dinners, community gatherings, and cozy events that celebrate the enduring legacy of stars Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Plan Ahead

Because this is a milestone 80th anniversary, excitement is already running high across the region.

Local hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, and specialized holiday motor coach tours are filling up fast.

If you want to experience the magic of Bedford Falls firsthand this winter, now is the time to finalize your travel plans and secure your spot at one of the coziest holiday traditions in the country.