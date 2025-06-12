A second tornado touched down in New York. This one hit a small town in Upstate New York for the first time in 11 years.

The National Weather Service in Burlington Vermont confirmed the twister hit Beekmantown, New York, in Clinton County, just north of Plattsburg.

The EF-O tornado had wind speeds of 75 MPH and carved a half mile path near New York Route 22.

NWS Meteorologist Tours Damage

National Weather Service Lead Meteorologist Brooke Taber was on the ground in Beekmantown to tour the damage.

Tornado Video Footage

Renee Wnuk captured the twister while driving on Tuesday, June 10. It uprooted trees and caused roof damage.

First Twister in Years

It's been years since a twister struck the area.

The last confirmed tornado in the area touched down on July 8, 2004. It happened in Mooers, New York.

First Confirmed Tornado

The first confirmed tornado of the season hit Great Valley in Western New York just a day before on Monday, June 9.

EF-1 twister touched down at 5:37 PM with 110 mph winds carving a 2.4 mile path before lifting at at 5:41 PM in the town of Humphrey in Cattaraugus County.

Tornado touches down in Western New York Credit - Jim Curtis/Facebook loading...

Drone Footage Damage

Drone footage captured by Jim Curtis shows the destruction Mother Nature caused in Western New York.

Forestport Anniversary

The Beekmantown tornado hit on the one year anniversary when one cut a path through Forestport and a month short of the devastation left behind in Rome.

New York saw a record 32 confirmed tornados in 2024, smashing the previous record of 25 set in 1992. Let's hope we don't have a repeat this year.

