Just days after parts of New York City felt the ground shake, the region was rattled again by another earthquake.

The first one hit on Saturday, August 2, just before 10:30 PM. It registered a 3.0 magnitude and struck Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles from Central Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Days later, on August 5, another earthquake struck — this time a 2.7 magnitude — about 2 kilometers southwest of Hillsdale, New Jersey. That’s roughly 12 miles north of where the first quake hit, adding another jolt to an already shaken region.

Seismologist Ken Miller said Tuesday's earthquake was an aftershock from Saturday's quake and more may occur over the next week or two. The good news is, most won't be noticeable.

New York Quakes

Earthquakes in New York aren’t as rare as you might think. Believe it or not, there have been over 550 in the Empire State.

The first one was a doozy. The 5.2 quake struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737. It was one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest to ever hit New York was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York's strongest quake hit on August 12, 1929—a 5.2 magnitude centered near Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few small tremors too: Barneveld in 2015, Prospect in 2013 (both under magnitude 2), and a stronger 3.5 quake in Port Leyden back in 1980.

So if you thought your coffee table wobbled a little this week, you’re probably not imagining it.