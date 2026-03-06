A Big Splash of News for Water Safari Fans

If summer in Central New York means anything, it usually involves a trip up to Old Forge and a day getting soaked at Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

The Adirondack favorite just found itself with a few new “siblings” around the country thanks to a newly announced partnership involving Enchanted Parks and EPR Properties.

The companies announced they’ve reached an agreement to acquire six regional amusement parks from Six Flags, expanding the growing Enchanted Parks family. The question on everyone's mind - will your season pass work at all these new parks?

The deal includes parks in several states, including

Worlds of Fun – Amusement & Water park, Campground – Kansas City, MO



Valleyfair – Amusement & Water park – Minneapolis, MN



Six Flags St. Louis – Amusement & Water park – St. Louis, MO



Schlitterbahn Water Park Galveston – Water park – Galveston, TX



Michigan’s Adventure – Amusement & Water park – Muskegon, MI



Six Flags Great Escape – Amusement & Water park, Hotel – Queensbury, NY

Your Season Pass Could Soon Be More Powerful

One of the biggest perks for guests is what this means for passes.

Currently, Water Safari season passes are also good for unlimited visits to Diggerland USA in West Berlin, New Jersey. That won't change. What may soon change is access to even more parks.

"Pending completion of the transaction, Enchanted Parks anticipates sharing additional details about benefits for season passholders across its family of parks."

That means a pass tied to Water Safari could potentially open the gates to multiple parks around the country —turning a summer road trip into a chance to visit rides, roller coasters, and water parks far beyond the Adirondacks.

Good News for Local Summer Traditions

For people around Central New York, the biggest takeaway is simple: Water Safari isn’t going anywhere.

If anything, the Old Forge staple is now part of a larger park family that could bring new attention, shared experiences, and maybe even some fresh ideas to the Adirondack attraction generations grew up visiting.

And when the weather heats up, and the Adirondack traffic starts lining Route 28 again, it’ll still mean the same thing it always has — time to get wet at Water Safari.