Sculptor Creates Beautiful Surprise for Kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital
Wait until you see the beautiful surprise created for the kids at Golisano Children's Hospital.
Eric Jones built a massive ice sculpture of Sully and Mike from Monsters Inc. on the lawn of the hospital in Rochester, New York to help raise awareness for Congenital Heart Defect. Photographer John Kucko was there to capture the special moment.
Ice Trucked In
Old Man Winter hasn't brought much snow to the area this season. So the ice was trucked in from a nearby skating rink to build the sculpture. With temps expected to reach 60 this week, Sully and Mike won’t last long.
The children watched through the windows of the hospital as Eric created this work of art.
Love in Buffalo
Eric Jones of West Clarksville, New York has been creating snow sculptures for years. Recently he built a Damar Hamlin snow and ice sculpture in Buffalo.
Showing Love
The Hamlin sculpture features the same heart he's often seen giving friends, family, teammates, and fans across the country.
Bills Snow Sculptures
This isn't the first time Jones has honored the Bills in snow. He has created several spectacular sculptures that were just as amazing as Buffalo's season.
In 2022 it was an 8-foot by 12-foot monument to the team, and their quarterback Josh Allen.
2021 Bills Snow Sculpture
In 2021, Jones built an 8-foot Josh Allen in his yard before the AFC Championship game.
Playoff Helmet
When the team made the playoffs for the first time in decades, Jones built a giant Buffalo Bills helmet.
Allen & Diggs Dedication
After the heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chief, Jones celebrated the Bills season with an amazing dedication to Stephon Diggs/Josh Allen.
Check out Eric's intricate work at Giveacaricature.com, or at Eric Jones Studios on his Instagram.
You can also check out the photos of his snow carvings along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe below.