Sculptor Creates Beautiful Surprise for Kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital

Wait until you see the beautiful surprise created for the kids at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Eric Jones built a massive ice sculpture of Sully and Mike from Monsters Inc. on the lawn of the hospital in Rochester, New York to help raise awareness for Congenital Heart Defect. Photographer John Kucko was there to capture the special moment.

Credit - John Kucko Credit - John Kucko loading...

Ice Trucked In

Old Man Winter hasn't brought much snow to the area this season. So the ice was trucked in from a nearby skating rink to build the sculpture. With temps expected to reach 60 this week, Sully and Mike won’t last long.

The children watched through the windows of the hospital as Eric created this work of art.

Love in Buffalo

Eric Jones of West Clarksville, New York has been creating snow sculptures for years. Recently he built a Damar Hamlin snow and ice sculpture in Buffalo.

Showing Love

The Hamlin sculpture features the same heart he's often seen giving friends, family, teammates, and fans across the country.

Bills Snow Sculptures

This isn't the first time Jones has honored the Bills in snow. He has created several spectacular sculptures that were just as amazing as Buffalo's season.

In 2022 it was an 8-foot by 12-foot monument to the team, and their quarterback Josh Allen.

Credit - Eric Jones Credit - Eric Jones loading...

2021 Bills Snow Sculpture

In 2021, Jones built an 8-foot Josh Allen in his yard before the AFC Championship game.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones Photo Credit - Eric Jones loading...

Playoff Helmet

When the team made the playoffs for the first time in decades, Jones built a giant Buffalo Bills helmet.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones Photo Credit - Eric Jones loading...

Allen & Diggs Dedication

After the heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chief, Jones celebrated the Bills season with an amazing dedication to Stephon Diggs/Josh Allen.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones Photo Credit - Eric Jones loading...

Check out Eric's intricate work at Giveacaricature.com, or at Eric Jones Studios on his Instagram.

You can also check out the photos of his snow carvings along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe below.

WNY Artists Creates Stunning Snow & Pumpkin Carvings Eric Jones, a sculptor and avid Bufflao Bills fan, has been creating stunning snow and ice sculptures for years.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.