Want Another Country Concert in Central New York? This is It!

If you've been waiting for another country concert in Central New York, "This is It."

Country is back in a big way at the Stanley Theater in Utica. And it only took five years.

Trace Adkins was in town in 2013. A year later it was Martina McBride. The Oak Ridge Boys performed on the Stanley stage in 2019. Then there was nothing thanks to COVID. That all changed in 2024.

Rodney Atkins & Lonestar

First it was Rodney Atkins in June. Then Lonestar performed in October.

Now the Stanley Theatre has another show scheduled for 2025 and it's a big one.

Scotty McCreery at Stanley Theatre

Put aside a little "You Time" on Valentine's Day weekend. American Idol winner Scotty McCreery is coming to Utica, New York.

The show is Saturday February, 15, 2025, a perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetie or BFF.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10AM. They'd make a good gift if you happen to have a Scotty McCreery fan on your holiday shopping list. The tickets would fit nicely in a stocking or under the Christmas tree.

You can purchase your tickets in person at The Stanley Theatre Box Office, by calling 315-724-4000 or online at TheStanley.org.

