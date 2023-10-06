Go bananas! The Savannah Bananas are coming back to New York in 2024 to play Banana Ball.

The team, described as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, is bringing the “World Famous Baseball Circus” to 33 cities in 21 states for 87 games. 3 of those games will be played in New York State.

In September the Savannah Bananas played at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse and Doubleday Field in Cooperstown. In July 2024, they are coming back to the Empire State.

Savannah Banana Ball Begins

The Savannah Bananas were created on February 25, 2016. The team left the summer league they were a part of in 2022 to play Banana Ball year-round; a more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun game.

The team quickly broke stadium attendance records, selling out 18 of the 25 games.

The Bananas and The Party Animals are two teams made up of recruited players that have included current and former MLB stars like Jonny Gomes, and Bill Lee. Owner, Jesse Cole, wears a yellow tuxedo. Not just sometimes. All the time.

Game Like No Other

Together, they all play Banana Ball, a game like no other with choreographed dances, legendary hitter walkups, and epic scoring celebrations.

The team also features the World’s only Dancing Umpire, the World’s only Breakdancing Coach, and the World’s Tallest Hitter and Pitcher. Dakota “Stilts” Albritton who stands 10 feet tall.

We are driven by this goal to make baseball fun. And ultimately give fans the best possible experience at our ballpark.

Savannah Bananas in Buffalo

The Savannah Bananas will bring their unique Banana Ball to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York for three nights - July 5, 6, and 7. Tickets aren't available yet but you can sign up for the 2024 lottery.

Approximately 2 months ahead of the event you’re interested in for 2024, you’ll get updates as to how the random drawing will occur.

See the full Savannah Banana tour at thesavanabananas.com.

Let's play Banana Ball!

