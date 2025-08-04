$37K Take 5 Ticket Sold In Upstate New York
It might be time to start triple-checking those lottery tickets because the winning streak in Upstate New York just isn’t slowing down.
Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold
This time, a lucky Take 5 player in Saratoga is walking away with $37,050 after matching all five numbers in the August 1st evening drawing: 2, 15, 16, 32, and 35. They grabbed the winning ticket at Stewart’s Shops #216 on Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls. Imagine, turning an ordinary stop into a life-changing moment. For a game that only costs a dollar to play, that’s one seriously sweet return.
A Hot Streak of Upstate Lottery Wins
If this sounds familiar, it’s because Central and Upstate New York have been on a hot streak lately. Just recently, we told you about a $29,668 Take 5 win at Maloney’s Superette in Syracuse. Then, only a few days later, another player scored $31,370 at Wegmans on James Street. Oh, and let’s not forget that jaw-dropping $17 million New York LOTTO ticket sold in Syracuse, either.
Why Take 5 Keeps Paying Off
So, what’s the secret? Maybe it’s just Upstate luck, or maybe it’s because Take 5 is one of the most underrated lottery games in New York. With two drawings every day and better odds than Powerball or Mega Millions, it’s quickly becoming the go-to game for players who like frequent wins and big paydays.
Everyday Errands, Big Lottery Payouts
Whether it’s a stop for coffee at Stewart’s or grabbing groceries in Syracuse, it feels like everyday errands keep turning into winning moments. So if you’ve got a Take 5 ticket lying around, now’s the time to check it.
