1 of Best Small Cities in the Country Can Be Found in New York State

One of the best small cities in the country can be found in New York State. Want to guess where?

They say the best things come in small packages. That includes your hometown. Because as the famous song says "Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name."

Sure the big city has more to offer, like restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. But almost one-third of Americans would prefer living in places with fewer people and less traffic. Plus it's more affordable. The cost of living is much cheaper in a small town compared to the bigger cities.

Read More: 2 of 10 Coolest Small Towns With Big City Feel

Where are the best small cities in the country? WalletHub compared over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability including housing costs and school systems to restaurants, safety, and quality of life.

Small Town U.S.A. Michael Shake/ThinkStock loading...

Best Small City in New York

Saratoga Springs, New York is the 9th best small city in the country and the only place in New York State that made the Top 20.

It's easy to see why. The city may be small but has plenty of big things to offer.

Saratoga Spa State Park has 18 natural springs to enjoy. Don't forget to make a stop at the Geyser Island Spouter - a geyser that erupts through a huge boulder.

Read More: One Small Upstate NY Town Among 10 Best Art Scenes

Concerts & Racing

Saratoga Springs is home to one of the oldest places to see a horse race. The Saratoga Race Course track opened in 1863 and still hosts a jam-packed race season every year. If you like a little action, stop into the Casino and Raceway and place a bet, or try your luck on the slot machines.

Read More: New York Home to 5 of 40 Best Small Towns

No visit to Saratoga Springs is complete without seeing a concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center or SPAC for short. The beautiful amphitheater has hosted some of the biggest names in music and is a favorite for many touring bands.

In fact, many Central New Yorkers have had at least one concert experience at SPAC.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend Mario Tama / Getty Images loading...

You can see all the best small cities in the country at Wallethub.com.

You can also see a number of small towns in New York transform into a Hallmark movie during the holidays this Christmas season.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams