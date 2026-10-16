Looks Like Santa's Workshop Is Short a Few Elves This Christmas

Bah Humbug!

If a trip to the North Pole is on your Christmas list this year, you'll have to make other plans. Santa's Workshop in Wilmington, New York, won't open for the 2026 holiday season.

The reason? A lack of staff.

Apparently, Santa Claus is out of town, and so are all his little helpers.

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A Christmas Tradition Takes a Break

Santa's Workshop has been a holiday tradition since 1949.

If you've never been, it's one of those places that feels like stepping into a Christmas story. The Christmas village, tucked into the Adirondacks, is where the season feels a little more magical.

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Families have made the trip to see Santa and make memories that last a lifetime for generations.

But without enough elves, Santa's Workshop can't open. That includes the Yuletide celebrations and Village of Lights.

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Will Santa's Workshop Be Back Next Year?

The good news is this isn't a permanent goodbye. Park officials say they'll be back for the 2027 season.

For now, families will have to wait another year to visit the North Pole and enjoy this longtime Adirondack tradition.

Santa's Workshop may be taking the season off, but don't worry about Christmas Eve. The presents still need delivering, the cookies still need eating, and somebody has to keep Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer busy.

The real Santa isn't going anywhere.