If you’re looking for something new to add to your holiday tradition list this year, Utica’s about to get a seriously magical upgrade.

What to Expect at Santa’s Circus

Santa’s Circus, yes, an actual Christmas-themed circus, is making its way to the Stanley Theatre on Thursday, December 18th at 7PM. Imagine the charm of a classic Christmas story mixed with world-class circus performers, wrapped in twinkling lights, music, laughter, and a little holiday mischief. That’s the vibe.

Stunning Performers and Holiday-Themed Acts

The show comes straight from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves and it’s designed to pull you right into a Christmas wonderland. We’re talking stunning acrobatics, theatrical dance, illusions, comedy, and the type of stunts that make the entire audience sit up a little straighter. Artists from around the globe are part of the production, and all of it is threaded together with a festive, heart-warming storyline. Think Cirque-style talent… but sprinkled with holiday magic.

Family Fun Before and After the Show

At its core, Santa’s Circus is all about fun and family. It’s a 90-minute, family-friendly show, which means the kids will be fully entertained, and the adults will genuinely enjoy themselves too. One of the sweetest parts? Every child (and yes, adults too) can write a letter to Santa and hand-deliver it to Mrs. Claus. And you’ll even get a complimentary family photo with Santa, which already solves at least one holiday to-do list item.

But the energy doesn’t stay on stage. Before and after the show, families can meet their favorite Christmas characters, take photos, wander through beautifully decorated spaces, and soak in the feeling of actually walking into a Christmas storybook. The Stanley Theatre will be fully transformed, garlands, lights, ornaments, all the warm holiday touches.

When and Where the Magic Happens

If your December usually feels like a blur of shopping, wrapping, baking, and last-minute running around, this is your chance to hit pause and inject some real holiday joy. So mark it down: December 18th 7PM at the Stanley Center for the Arts, 261 Genesee St., Utica.

