If you’re the type who loves the holidays loud, bright, and just a little bit chaotic, then mark your calendar, because SantaCon Utica is making its big return. And this year’s celebration is shaping up to be one of the most spirited afternoons on Varick Street.

When and Where SantaCon Utica Happens

Hosted by The Celtic Harp at 805 Varick Street, the big party kicks off on Saturday, December 6th, with doors opening right at noon. The moment you walk in, you’ll feel the energy. Think wall-to-wall Santas, Mrs. Clauses, elves, reindeer, and at least one person who always shows up dressed as Cousin Eddie.

Music, DJs and Entertainment Lineup

Music is a huge part of the day, and this year’s lineup is stacked. DJ Rys, Derrick J., and DJay 360 are all taking turns behind the booth, and DTS is handling full production, which means you can expect club-level sound and lighting from start to finish. The outdoor tent is fully heated, so you can dance without freezing your candy canes off.

Why This Event Supports Local Charities

As always, SantaCon Utica isn’t just about having a good time. Proceeds from the event will benefit The House of the Good Shepherd and Westside Kitchen, two local organizations that quietly do a lot of heavy lifting in the community. That’s part of what makes this event special: you’re partying for a purpose.

Is SantaCon Utica Free? Here’s What to Expect

It’s completely free. No tickets, no wristbands, no sign-ups, no “waitlist pending approval” button you need to click. Just show up, grab a drink, enjoy the music, and stroll Varick Street with hundreds of people dressed like holiday icons. It is 21+ though, so make sure everyone in your group has ID.

And speaking of celebrations, if you’re already looking toward New Year’s Eve, there are some big events brewing across the region. Utica’s own Bank of Utica is once again hosting its massive outdoor festival on Genesee Street, complete with live music, roaming performers, and midnight fireworks.

Looking Ahead: New Year’s Eve Events in Utica and Beyond

For something more themed, the Polish Community Club is throwing its Cowboy Couture New Year’s Eve bash, offering Western-style fun with a local twist. Want a full list of New Year’s Eve parties happening across Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, Capital Region, and beyond? We already put one together, you can check it out right here.

