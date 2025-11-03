It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

Santa for Seniors is back for 2025 — making sure no one in Central New York is forgotten this holiday season.

And this year, we’re growing! We’ve teamed up with both the Oneida and Madison County Offices for Aging to bring holiday cheer to even more seniors across the region.

TSM TSM loading...

Santa for Seniors

Many seniors in our community are on limited incomes and have no family nearby.

But with your help, we can make sure they have something to smile about on Christmas Day.

Get our free mobile app

Santa For Seniors tsm loading...

Senior Stories & Special Codes

Each day, we’ll share stories and Christmas wish lists from Central New York seniors — including their interests, favorite colors, and clothing sizes.

READ MORE: Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World Worth the Drive

To protect privacy, full names aren’t shared. Instead, each senior is assigned a specific code, which must be clearly marked on every gift in permanent marker to ensure the right present goes to the right person.

TSM TSM loading...

Want to be a Santa for a Senior?

You don’t have to wait for us to feature someone on air — just message us anytime and say, “I want to be a Santa for a Senior!”

You can reach us through:

The Big Frog 104 app (send us a text!) 120 Airline Street, Oriskany, NY



Drop off Monday–Friday, 6 AM–4 PM



Large bins are located at the front entrance and back dock



No building entry and no weekend drop-off



Big Frog 104 Office

9418 River Road, Marcy, NY

9418 River Road, Marcy, NY

Drop off Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM

Oneida County Office for the Aging

120 Airline St, Suite 201

Oriskany, NY 13424

READ MORE: Christmas Gifts Will Cost More To Mail This Holiday Season

Credit- Emily Peters Credit- Emily Peters loading...

Deadline to Drop off Gifts

Gift Deadline: December 5 - all senior gifts must be dropped off at the Big Frog 104 radio station or the Oneida County Office for Aging.

Together, we can make sure every senior in Central New York has something to smile about this Christmas.

Credit - Madison-Oneida BOCES via Facebook Credit - Madison-Oneida BOCES via Facebook loading...