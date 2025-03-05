New Terrifying Video of Shooting at Sangertown Mall

Terrifying new video of the shooting at Sangertown Square Mall has come out. It shows the gunman, the victim and shoppers running for their lives.

The shooting took place just before 1 PM on Saturday, March 1 when families were celebrating birthday parties, enjoying lunch in Center Court, and spending a leisurely day shopping inside the New Hartford mall.

In the video that has just been released, you can see everyone scatter as the shots were fired. At the 20-second mark the camera zooms in.

That's when you'll notice a man in a black jacket push another man in the head. The man who was pushed then can be seen pulling the gun from his pants, pointing it at the man in the black jacket. There is no sound, but it's obvious when the gun is fired when the people start running in every direction.

Video With Sound

A second video with sound shows the terrifying moment the shots rang out.

They can be heard going off in the background before chaos unfolds—people terrified for their lives, scatter in every direction.

Some sprint toward the exits, while others desperately search for a place to hide, some with their children in tow.

Amid the panic, several individuals can be seen helping others, thinking of not just themselves in that terrifying moment, but how to get others to safety too.

Arrested & Charged

Police found and arrested 20-year-old Malachi Wynder of Rome less than 24 hours after the shooting.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, 1st degree reckless endangerment, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

