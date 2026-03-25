Ordained Tibetan Monk Returns to MVCC for ‘Mandala of Compassion’

If you’ve ever wondered what patience, focus, and a whole lot of colored sand look like in action, Mohawk Valley Community College is the place to be this April.

The Venerable Tenzin Yignyen, a Tibetan Buddhist monk and professor at Hobart William Smith Colleges, is back to create a ceremonial sand mandala centered on compassion — and the public can watch for free.

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Watch the Mandala Come to Life

From Monday, April 13, through Thursday, April 16, 2026, Yignyen will work on the mandala in the Library inside Payne Hall at MVCC’s Utica Campus.

You can drop in from 9-11 AM or 1:30-4 PM each day to see the intricate design take shape, grain by grain.

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The Ceremony of Dismantling

The mandala won’t last forever — and that’s part of the point.

On Friday, April 17, Yignyen will ceremonially dismantle the mandala, pouring the sand into a nearby body of water. The ceremony begins at 10 AM in the Library, and yes, the public is welcome.

If you plan to follow the sand to the water, don’t forget boots, hats, and gloves!

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What’s a Mandala, Anyway?

A mandala is a cosmic diagram representing a deity’s dwelling place, created in colored sand.

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In Tibetan Buddhist tradition, making and dismantling the mandala is a ritual that reflects the transitory nature of material life — a reminder that nothing lasts forever.

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A Life Dedicated to Buddhism

Yignyen was ordained by His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama and joined Namgyal Monastery in Dharmsala, India, in 1969.

He studied the monastery’s rituals and philosophies and, in 1985, earned the highest degree with top honors. His work today brings that tradition to Central New York, allowing the public to experience a living piece of Tibetan culture.