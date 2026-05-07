Fort Drum is About to Turn Into One Big Country Music Party

If there’s one thing Fort Drum knows how to do right, it’s a proper salute—and this year, they’re doing it with guitars, boots, and a whole lot of country music.

The 14th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert is set for Thursday, June 25, and it’s bringing a full night of free live music. Gates open early at noon, but the real action kicks off at 7 PM when the stage lights come up, and the music takes over.

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Nate Smith Leads the Charge

Headlining the night is country star Nate Smith, known for turning heartbreak and real-life stories into songs that hit a little too close to home—in the best way possible.

Joining him is special guest Chayce Beckham, who’s been carving out his own lane in country music with that raw, gritty sound fans can’t seem to get enough of.

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And the best part? It’s completely free. No tickets, no stress, just show up and enjoy the night.

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More than just a concert

This event is more than music—it’s a full-on tribute to the troops and the families connected to Fort Drum.

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If you’ve been around for past shows, you already know this isn’t their first rodeo. The stage has seen everyone from Jake Owen and Lee Brice to Trace Adkins, Kip Moore, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, and Billy Currington.

Basically, it reads like a “who’s who” of modern country radio.

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More Free Concerts at the NYS Fair

Fort Drum isn't the only place you'll find free concerts this year. The New York State Fair has a packed lineup of entertainment at Chevy Court and Suburban Park this summer.

Check out the lineup so far...