Say goodbye to one of the best fish fries in Central New York. A local seafood restaurant is closing after 70 years in business.

The owner has decided it's time to retire.

SAL’s Seafoods will soon be no more. Salvatore “Sal” Borregine opened the popular seafood takeout joint on Brewerton Road in 1957 for two days a week, Thursdays and Fridays.

Credit - Sal's Seafoods/Facebook Credit - Sal's Seafoods/Facebook loading...

Son-in-Law Takes Over

Sal's son-in-law Dave Sobotka took over when he retired in the late 1990s. But now it's time for Dave to step down.

"I would like to express my appreciation to all of the customers who have been supporting us since Sal originally started the business 70 years ago. We are proud to have served the community and to have kept Sal’s vision of bringing the best fried seafood to North Syracuse and surrounding areas. Over the years we have made a lot of friends and loyal customers- it’s been a wonderful journey and we will miss you all."

Credit - Sal's Seafoods/Facebook Credit - Sal's Seafoods/Facebook loading...

Say Goodbye

Longtime customers shared their disappointment of losing one of the best places to get seafood in Central New York on Facebook.

"I have not yet found any fish that is better than yours. Best wishes to you in your retirement. Thanks for giving us the best fried fish ever." - Penny Price

"This makes me sad. So many, many memories. We would get fish sandwich’s and go watch the planes take off/land at the airport. Thanks for the memories and the most amazing fish around!" - Michelle McAuslan Bittner

"There goes the best fish place ever." - Gail L Kofkee

There are still a few weeks left to pick up one last fish fry. Sal's Seafoods at

3730 Brewerton Road in North Syracuse will close on Friday, June 28.