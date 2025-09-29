The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was supposed to be a celebration of golf—the kind of event where skill, tradition, and sportsmanship take center stage. Instead, much of the attention has shifted to the fans—and not in a flattering way.

It started Saturday when the Master of Ceremonies, Heather McMahan, led the crowd in a chant of 'F U Rory' off the first tee in Farmingdale, New York. The PGA of America said she “extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and stepped down from her duties.

Once the matches began, the crowds’ ruthless behavior became impossible to ignore. Hole by hole, fans hurled crude and insulting chants at players, including McIlroy.

Golf Digest reported a barrage of abuse, including “Leprechaun!,” “Overrated!,” “Take out the Irish trash!,” and personal barbs like “Rory, don’t let your boyfriend down!”

Within the first four holes, McIlroy had been targeted with more than 30 expletives alone, with other insults and “You suck” chants becoming too numerous to track.

Prestigious Team Event

To understand the uproar, it helps to know the Ryder Cup is a prestigious biennial team event between the U.S. and Europe. Played in match format over three days, teams compete in 28 head-to-head contests, and the first to 14½ points wins.

Now, a little heckling is part of the Ryder Cup vibe—that’s nothing new. But there's a line, and this crowd didn’t just cross it—they sprinted past it.

Living in New York for almost two decades, it’s frustrating when a handful of people give the rest of us a bad reputation.

Ryder Cup Chaos

The scene on the course was chaotic. Some spectators passed out in the grass, while many had expected a more refined experience given ticket prices from $750 to $1,500 per day.

Millions around the world were watching, some for the first time, and the spectacle cast a shadow over the event, reinforcing negative stereotypes of Americans as loud, entitled, and classless.

Yet it’s important to remember that these actions reflect only a small minority. Thousands of fans attended with respect for the players, the game, and the traditions of golf.

Bethpage Black will be remembered for its challenging layout and historic Ryder Cup moments—but this year, it may also be remembered as the course where a few fans gave New York and America a bad name.