2 Cities With Rudest People Are in New York

Why can't everyone just be kind to one another?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic people have gotten ruder and just plain mean. You'd think the quarantine would've brought more people together but you'd be wrong.

Where are the rudest people? Apparently in New York, the rudest state in a new survey on the Best & Worst Places to Live. Pretentious too, losing only to California for that snobby nod.

"A whopping 40% of Americans say New York has rude residents."

8 of the 10 rudest cities are in the North and two are in New York State.

Rudest Cities

New York, NY

Washington, DC

Chicago, IL

Los Angeles, CA

Buffalo, NY

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

Baltimore, MD

Detroit, MI

Philadelphia, PA

Credit - Robert Bye/Unsplash Credit - Robert Bye/Unsplash loading...

Ugly & Annoying

New York isn't getting much love. Not only are those living in the Big Apple being recognized for being rude, they've also been called the most annoying. Buffalo too. The city came in at #7.

"With many New York City residents living in a bubble, cultural norms can clash with the rest of the country and be perceived as irritating."

The graffiti, trash and eyesores also landed both New York City and Buffalo on the ugliest cities list.

The one good thing the Empire State is known for? The food! The city with the best cuisine is New York City. It's where you can find any type of food at any hour on any block. There's 25,000 restaurants to chose from.

Credit - Roman Arkhipov/Unsplash Credit - Roman Arkhipov/Unsplash loading...

Nicest People

So where are the nicest people? They all live in Hawaii, or the south. The lack of bone chilling temperatures and feet of snow may have something to do with it. Lots of sunshine seems to bring out the happiness.

Hawaii

Tennessee

Texas

South Carolina

Florida

California

North Carolina

Georgia

Alaska

Virginia

If you're looking to move, check out all the best & worst each state has to offer.

