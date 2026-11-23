A Little Boy, A Big Fight, And A Community That Can Make A Difference

Seven years old. That's how long Rowan has been on this earth, but the challenges he's faced already are more than most of us could ever imagine.

A little over two and a half years ago, Rowan was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Since then, he's been through chemotherapy and radiation treatments at Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse. And while his family has continued to navigate the lasting effects of those treatments, another difficult challenge has come along.

Rowan began experiencing seizures, and unfortunately, medication hasn't been able to keep them under control. Doctors have tried different approaches, including high-dose steroids that provided some relief for a few months. But the seizures returned this summer, and things have gotten increasingly difficult.

Right now, Rowan is experiencing as many as 60 seizures in a single 24-hour period.

His family is now preparing for a major surgery that will disconnect the entire left side of his brain, the only option doctors have left to help address the seizures.

They'll be spending the month of December, including Christmas, at a hospital in New York City as Rowan undergoes this next step.

Kristie Russitano Kristie Russitano

Here's Where We Can Help

Nobody can take away the uncertainty or the worry that comes with something like this. But we can do something to remind Rowan and his family that they're not alone.

Finding The Next Step Together is stepping up to help cover some of the family's travel, hotel, and meal expenses while they're in New York City. They're also hoping the community will help make Rowan's hospital stay a little more special.

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The idea is simple: Give this little boy something to smile about when he wakes up each morning.

They're asking people, especially kids, to get creative and color pictures for Rowan. Cards filled with happy thoughts, encouragement, and love are also welcome. The hope is to decorate Rowan's hospital rooms with those pictures and messages, surrounding him with reminders that people near and far are thinking about him.

Kristie Russitano Kristie Russitano

Cars, Trucks And SpongeBob Are A Good Place To Start

If you want to make Rowan smile, there are a few things you should know about him.

He's a huge fan of cars and trucks, and apparently, his Hot Wheels collection is something to see. He also loves SpongeBob, so those are some great themes to keep in mind when making a picture or sending a card.

You don't have to do anything elaborate. A child's drawing, a homemade card or a simple message letting Rowan know people are cheering him on can go a long way.

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Finding The Next Step Together

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Sometimes showing up doesn't mean having the answers or being able to fix things. Sometimes it just means letting someone know you're thinking about them.

READ MORE: The Miracle That Started St. Jude

Let's help make sure Rowan sees plenty of that in the weeks ahead.

Kristie Russitano Kristie Russitano